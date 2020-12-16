Public Uni Bill: Do further consultations or we’ll withhold support in passage – Minority

Haruna Iddrisu, Minority Leader

The minority in parliament is demanding further stakeholder engagements before the passage of the controversial Public University Bill which has been taken through the second reading stage.

Speaking to the report of the Committee on education which recommends passage of the bill, minority leader Haruna Iddrisu argued consultations are not exhaustive even after government stood down the bill following agitations from UTAG, Vice-Chancellors, Ghana Academy of Arts and Sciences among others.



The stakeholders had argued the bill when passed will stifle academic freedom.



The Tamale South MP stated the NDC will not be part of the passage of the bill if government fails to consult far and wide since there are still inputs from stakeholders that must be fused into the bill before passage.



“We want the legitimate concerns of the University lecturers, Teachers and Students in the governance of Public Universities to be appropriately covered as we proceed further on this bill,” Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu said on the floor of parliament.

Minister of Education, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh however rejected the claim of inadequate consultation.



According to him, stakeholders including UTAG, UG which broke ranks with the mother union to oppose the refined bill have been engaged.



The minister however assured outstanding inputs will be considered as demanded by the minority before passage.