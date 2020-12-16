Public University Bill drives conversations on social media

File photo: The bill courted controversy since its introduction in Parliament last year

The resurgence of the Public University Bill during parliamentary proceedings on Tuesday December 16, has already begun leading conversations on social media.

According to government, the bill once passed will amongst other things lead to the harmonization of finances, administration, and governance structure of public universities.



But several experts in academia and other related fields have disagreed. Their reason has been that it breaches constitutional provisions and will be rather inimical to the growth of universities.



On social media, the conversation has not been different. Some Ghanaians have accused the government of shelving such unpopular bills until they won the December 7 polls.



Others who managed to share some details of the bill and a statement from UTAG branded it as an evil instigated by government to take control of the education system.



However, to many people it was another avenue for jokes.



Background

The bill courted controversy since its introduction last year.



According to the sponsor of the bill, the Ministry of Education, PUB seeks to harmonise the finances, administration, and governance structure of public universities in Ghana.



The Public Universities Bill when passed, will give the government of Ghana the power to appoint the majority of members of the University Council.



The University Council will then have the power to appoint and dismiss public university officials.



It will also give the President the power to dissolve the University Council which will now have the power to appoint a chancellor.



The academia in Ghana is against the bill because they believe when it is passed, it will erode the independence of public universities in a way that allows manipulation by the government.

Below are some reactions from Twitter;





For years public universities have managed themselves smoothly with their autonomy.. so why then do we need Public University Bill .. have students or lecturers complained of anything? I oppose the bill — M.Dolley (@shas_claude) December 16, 2020

Public University Bill Summary So President go be the head. Naming go jom oh



Legon -> Addo Dankwa University KNUST -> Agyapa University UCC -> Rebecca College UPSA > Jean Mensah School of Maths If you dont understand go to court ????????????????#WeAllDeyInside — NBA Kofi (@globalkofi12) December 16, 2020

The only difference between the Covid 19 law and the Public University Bill is. One doesn't make sense whiles the other there is no sense in it at all — Ayigbe Farmer ???? (@SSS_Promotion) December 16, 2020

In simple terms, the Public University Bill can be defined as.. “Tilting the University’s interest towards the sole interest of the government whether good or bad” — MR. AGBAVOR (@edem_k) December 16, 2020

Aswer The Public University Bill be nonsense.#DropThePUB — KLAZW3K ???? (@klazweq) December 16, 2020

Why is the public University Bill a matter of priority for government when the academic community is openly against it? — Francis Abban (@francis_abban) December 16, 2020

The Public University bill will be called “make Tescon great again” ????????#WeAllDeyInside — Candy???????? (@elikplimmmm) December 16, 2020

The Public University Bill will be a success if various governments do not politicize it, other than that it's unnecessary considering the disadvantages it comes with. — Leahcim Pfeiffer ? (@real_KOFI__) December 16, 2020

The public university bill is a horrible idea for Ghana, and an even worse idea for NPP. Nobody takes a country that interferes with Education on this level seriously, and whatever they sow, they will reap when NDC eventually comes to power. Except they won’t be able to complain. — Lewis Darko (@DarkoLewis) December 16, 2020

Government has taken controll of our security system and we know how that has taken us . We can't let them pass the Public University Bill#DropThatPUB#NoToPublicUniversityBill — EDEM KOFI???? (@Edemeros) December 16, 2020

Th public university bill gives so much power to the incumbent government to literally control the entire university. This may inhibit freedom of thought and expression. Let's kick against it. — Dee?? (@DeeNaturalGirl) December 16, 2020

I just read about the Public University bill and that bill should not and cannot be passed. I don’t know if signing the petition will help or anything but y’all should sign it — b. (@_Sandra_Gh) December 16, 2020

Why should our tertiary institutions be run by government? placing the future of the youth in the hands of politicians. Politicians who will never stop at anything until they fulfill their selfish, clandestine and ulterior motives. This must not happen....Public University bill — Henrietta Ewurafua Q ???????????????? (@QEwurafua) December 16, 2020