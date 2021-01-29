Public chitchat between Akufo-Addo, Mahama means they hold no grudges – Gyampo

President Akufo-Addo interacting with John Dramani Mahama at the State funeral of Rawlings

Political Scientist and Associate Professor at the University of Ghana, Ransford Gyampo has noted that the open show of respect between President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and ex-President John Dramani Mahama during the final funeral rites of the late President Jerry John Rawlings means that notwithstanding their disagreements, the two are not fighting and will not fight, a reason why Ghanaians must not “break heads” because of them.

Commenting on a picture in which President Akufo-Addo and ex-President are seeing greeting each other with much mutual respect, Prof Gyampo advised that Ghanaians are free to disagree, to ventilate their grievances and even engage in demonstrations but they must never fight one another because of political differences.



“The mutual respect between them is phenomenal. Regardless of whatever happens, these two won’t fight. Why break heads because of them? Disagree, ventilate your grievances and even demonstrate. But please don’t fight,” he said.



Ex-President Mahama is challenging the validity of the reelection of President Akufo-Addo as President of Ghana after the 2020 Presidential election in the Supreme Court. Mahama’s National Democratic Congress (NDC) has said that it will not recognise President Akufo-Addo as President until the determination of the matter at the Supreme Court.

However, the ex-President Mahama and President Akufo-Addo were mutual in their respect for each other at the funeral ceremony, earning praise from many Ghanaians.



