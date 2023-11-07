Public push for Kennedy Agyapong to be Bawumia's running mate

On November 4,2023, the New Patriotic Party( NPP) approved Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as the flagbearer to lead the party into the 2024 general elections.

He came first ahead of Kennedy Agyapong, Dr Owusu Akoto and Francis Addai-Nimoh, with with 118,210 votes, equivalent to 61.43%, 71,191 votes, representing 37.41%, 1,459 votes, representing 0.76% and 781 votes, representing 0.41% respectively.



Kennedy Agyapong, a formidable contender, has garnered substantial support during the primaries. With his significant appeal to the masses, some sections of the public have suggested a potential team-up with the Vice President for the 2024 general elections.



Individuals who spoke with GhanaWeb on the possibility of having a Kennedy-Bawumia expressed varying opinions.



Some argued that for the sake of party unity, peace, and to maximise the NPP's chances, it would be ideal to nominate Kennedy Agyapong as the running mate for Dr. Bawumia.



They believed his business acumen could complement Bawumia's leadership.

“I was supporting Kennedy to be the flagbearer and that didn't happen. So for the sake of unity and peace in the party, they should go in for Kennedy to be running mate for Bawumia. We haven't had a businessman take the presidency thus far. Therefore, I believe it will be ideal for the party to get him to bring his ideas to support Bawumia.



“Bawumia is not a strong candidate for the NDC, they will win the election easily. Even if the NDC picks me to contest Bawumia, I will beat him,” one of the individuals told GhanaWeb.



Another also said “Now that Bawumia is coming, we are praying he chooses Kennedy as a running mate. If he doesn't, we can’t tell what will become of the NPP and the NDC will win the election very simply. The NDC themselves have said that once it is Bawumia who is leading the party, they’ve won the elections in advance.



“The NPP’s chances of winning is Kennedy Agyapong. If you look at the support he got from the youth, if he had won as flagbearer, it would have been a tough election in 2024. So we are pleading with the fathers of the party to listen to what we the youth of the party are saying and make Kennedy the running mate for Bawumia.”



Conversely, another viewpoint expressed concern that choosing Kennedy as a running mate might hinder his chances of becoming president in the future.

He explained that if Kennedy becomes vice president, he may not be eligible for the presidency due to age considerations after the potential two-term tenure.



“If Kennedy becomes Bawumia’s vice, how then can he become the president? He is 62 years now, after the eight year period, he will be too old to become a president. It is better for the party to go into opposition, then he can work underground with the grassroot, so that after the four years of Mahama, he would get a chance.



“Not all the delegates voted for Bawumia. This means that Kennedy also has some followers. So if Kennedy agrees to become Bawumia's vice president, he will never get the chance to be president of the country. It is better he follows the party into opposition,” he said.



