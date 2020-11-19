Public urged to ignore Twitter account attributed to Kimathi Agyeman-Rawlings

Kimathi Rawlings, son of late former President Rawlings

The Office of late former President Jerry John Rawlings Wednesday said its attention has been drawn to a fake Twitter account attributed to Kimathi Agyeman-Rawlings, son of the late President, which is used to publish falsehoods.

A statement issued by Mr Kobina Andoh Amoakwa, Executive Secretary of the Office, copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the fake Twitter handle ‘@KimathiRawlings’ was not created by Kimathi Agyeman-Rawlings and all the posts there were not attributable to him.



"The matter has been reported to the Cyber Crime Unit of the Ghana Police Criminal Investigations Department and representations made to the company, Twitter," it said.



"We urge all members of the public to disregard any publications emanating from the said account.”

"We will investigate, identify and have them face the law for such criminal activities," it said, as it warned persons who dabble in impersonation through the creation of such fake accounts to desist from the act.



“These are difficult times for the family and we request all to respect the family’s privacy and desist from actions that bring its image into disrepute.”