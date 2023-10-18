Public view is not on social media – COP Mensah on Dampare's goodwill

COP George Alex Mensah (Retired) and Dr George Akuffo Dampare

Retired Commissioner of the Ghana Police Service, COP George Alex Mensah has refuted the assertion that the current Inspector General, Dr George Akuffo Dampare has high public goodwill.

According to COP Mensah, the IGP’s popularity and approval rating is only limited to social media where algorithms are easily manipulated to push a certain narrative.



“I will urge you the media to do your own investigation, not on the social media. Go down there. Not on social media, public view is not on social media… social media can be hacked by people and those people can know that you are going to put this question there and they will tell their people to come and respond to it,” he challenged in a recent interview on JoyNews.



COP Mensah is at the center of a leaked audio recording in which he was being put forth as an ideal replacement for Dr George Akuffo Dampare.



In the said audio, which has since become the subject of a seven-member parliamentary committee investigation, COP Mensah and two other police officers are accused of seeking to court political support for the removal of the IGP.



While pushing for COP Mensah as the ideal replacement for Dr Dampare, the officers touted him as true supporter and member of the ruling New Patriotic Party who will help the party advance its agenda of maintaining power in 2024.

They further called the competence of Dr Dampare into question while accusing him of being an ally of the opposition National Democratic Congress.



But speaking in the interview, COP Mensah maintained that his conduct was not in contravention with the police code of conduct for officers.



“The police service cannot do anything to me. If the committee come out to say that I have committed a crime then the state can deal with me. I have nothing to do with the police service as I speak to you now,” he stated.



Meanwhile, COP Alex Mensah has affirmed his decision to contest the New Patriotic Party’s parliamentary ticket for the Bekwai Constituency.



GA/SARA

Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



You can also watch this episode of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV:



