Publication is divisive, not resonate with quest for national cohesion - MP

A Badu Nkansah book

Peter Nortsu-Kotoe, Member of Parliament (MP) for Akatsi North, and Minority Spokesperson and Ranking Member on Education Committee, has added his voice to other voices to condemn some contents of the controversial textbooks for teaching and learning at the Primary level.

He said the publication did not resonate with the country's quest for national cohesion and therefore must be condemned by all.



The MP in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) said education was supposed to inform and disabuse people's mind against ethnic stereotyping, bigotry and other unhealthy expressions.



Mr Nortsu-Kotoe said “these books are rather out there to do the reverse, thereby sowing a seed of discord amongst us,” calling for the books to be recalled and taken out of the market completely.

“Not only do the books contain very distasteful sentences and paragraphs, but it begs to say that the more you flip the pages the more enraged you become as an Ewe at the attempt to re-write our history and paint a gloomy picture about us to the next generation,” he said.



He commended people who have spoken against the publication, adding that he would lead the Volta MPs Caucus to make an official statement on the issue on the floor of Parliament.



We will demand that the relevant bodies in charge of our educational sector do the needful to correct this offensive, divisive and despicable act, Mr Nortsu-Kotoe added.