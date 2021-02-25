Publicly tell EU we won’t accept LGBTQ+ – International Relations Expert to Akufo-Addo

An International Relations Expert and member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Collins Kwadwo Amoah says President Akufo-Addo should go beyond just ensuring the closure of the LGBTQ+ office in Ghana and tell the European Union (EU) that Ghana does not accept LGBTQ+.

He described as a taboo the existence of the LGBTQ+ office in Ghana, a situation the country shouldn’t entertain.



Speaking on Agoo FM he said, the president should through a press conference, tell the Western Countries that Ghana is a very religious country with majority of its people believing in the Bible and Quran, hence LGBTQ+ activities will not be entertained in the country.



“He shouldn’t just close down their offices,… tell the European Union we can’t accept this. What can they do? They can’t do anything.”



The police have raided and closed down an LGBTQ+ office at Ashongman in Accra.

A representative of the owner of the property, Dr Asenso Gyambi said he was unhappy with the answers given to him by the tenant who rented the house. He said at about 7 pm on Tuesday, he received a text message from an undisclosed source that the house is being used for LGBTQ+ activities.



When I asked for evidence he sent me pictures of an event that was held in this house so I called the agent and I asked him who rented the house because they have been here for just two months. “I asked him if he was aware an event of this nature took place here? He said ‘Oh Doc, nothing really it was just a party and fundraiser event we were having and it is all over social media.’” Dr Gyambi said this infuriated him to seek more clarity upon which he told him the truth.



Speaking on the morning show, C.K Amoah said, the LGBQ+ will have the confidence to do such things in a particular country when one goes in for their money for campaign activities after promising them on certain basis.



According to him, “as far as you’ve taken money from them, you have a binding contract to fulfill if you don’t do that, they will press you hard, these people are very powerful.