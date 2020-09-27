Pull down all 'Western Togoland' billboards, posters – Alex Segbefia to govt

A photo of Western Togoland signpost

The National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) Deputy Campaign Manager, Alex Segbefia, has suggested that signposts and posters of the Volta separatists, Homeland Study Group Foundation (HSGF) be destroyed.

This is to bridge the gap created by these persons who have tagged themselves as 'Western Togolanders' in the Volta region.



He further entreated the national security to up their game by gathering intelligence to avert a repeat of the chaotic scene that erupted Friday.



“The security should be up and doing because this should not have happened without their knowledge. I think that all the posters and billboards that relateto Western Togoland should be pulled down because there is even a question mark as to what is Western Togoland, which part of the North in the Volta region come under Western Togoland?” Mr Segbefia stated on Citi TV’s Big Issue show Saturday.



“I just think that for now, Ghana is Ghana, there should be no poster or billboard that relates to any other country or secessionist group,” he reiterated.

Mr. Segbefia advised that government finds the source of funding of the secessionists to immediately halt their activities before the subject gets out of hand.



Earlier this month, several signposts belonging to the HSGF were erected in some parts of the Eastern region.



The boards had the inscription ‘Welcome to Western Togoland’ and ‘You are ‘Welcome to Western Togoland’ depending on the route travellers were plying.



