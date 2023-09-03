Punish Bugri Naabu to clear ‘mother serpent of corruption’ tag – Akufo-Addo told

President Akufo-Addo

Bismark Aborbi-Ayitey, the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has urged President Nana Akufo Addo to take action against Bugri Naabu, the former Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

His appeal comes in the wake of a recent tape recording that involves Bugri Naabu and some top police officers plotting to remove the Inspector-General of Police, Dr. George Akufo-Dampare.



Speaking on a panel discussion on Peace FM on August 30, 2023, Aborbi-Ayitey highlighted some comments by Bugri Naabu during the parliamentary committee hearing and expressed his concerns.



He asserted that Bugri Naabu had reportedly mentioned the President's involvement in the matter and he believes it is essential for the President to address these allegations and hold Bugri Naabu accountable for making such claims about him.



Aborbi-Ayitey further underscored the gravity of these allegations by referencing former Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu's reference to President Akufo Addo as the "mother serpent of all corruption."



He asserted that for the president to maintain his reputation and credibility, he must take decisive action against Bugri Naabu.



"This is the President who is on record according to Martin Amidu, saying he is the mother serpent of all corruption.

"He should punish Bugri Naabu for spreading lies about him. If he fails to take action, similar to his handling of the Nyantakyi case, we will have to accept the unfortunate reality that our President is corrupt."



