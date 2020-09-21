'Punish NPP for ignoring Ashanti region' - Muntaka to residents

NDC MP for Asawase constituency, Muntaka Mubarak

Member of Parliament for Asawase constituency in the Ashanti region, Muntaka Mubarak, has called on the electorate in the region to punish the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) by voting them out of power because they have failed to develop the region despite being the governing party's stronghold.

He said there is no single artillery road in the Asawase constituency that the current government is constructing.



Mr Muntaka said the governing NPP is struggling to even construct main roads in the Ashanti region despite huge loans it has borrowed barely four years the party came to power.



President Akufo-Addo, the MP said, has not done any significant developmental project in the region.



He wants residents in the region to ask the President, what he has done for them since he assumed office.



Mr Muntaka said the region being the stronghold of the governing NPP should have benefited hugely from the national cake.

He mentioned that President Akufo-Addo promised to construct interchanges in Kumasi, Accra and Temale but noted that work have started on the Accra and Temale interchanges but nothing has been seen in Kumasi.



The Asawase legislator noted that the NPP government is gradually turning Kumasi into a village, and therefore, called on residents in the region to let the party know that they cannot be taken for granted by voting against the NPP in the upcoming general elections.



Mr Muntaka said these at a health screening exercise organised by I am for Prof Naana Jane Association for Kayayies, Aboboya riders, Market women and driver unions at Asawase in the Ashanti Region on Sunday, 20 September 2020.



"Ashanti region has shown commitment to NPP but NPP has not shown gratitude. NPP has not shown that what the region has done they appreciate so they must take their vote away to teach them that if you're NPP government and you disregard Ashanti region this is what is going to happen to you. I think when they do that any NPP government in future will take Ashanti region seriously," the lawmaker stated.

