Punish market women with borla tax; spare other citizens - True Drivers Union

Aerial shot of a busy market

Public Relations Officer of the True Drivers Union, Yaw Berimah, has asked Government to direct the ‘borla’ tax to market women who litter markets than generalizing it for other citizens.

According to him, he does not understand why some people in our markets will litter only for drivers and other citizens to be taxed to clean up the mess.



Speaking to Happy FM’s Sefa Danquah on the ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ show, he said: “What is really going on in this country that it is as though men have become women and women have become children. No one is voicing out on what is happening in the country.



"How do people in the market make refuse and then you ask the driver to pay taxes for the ‘borla’. It is painful for us to pay for the refuse someone makes. If you don’t discipline such people and make us all suffer, then that is unfair.”



Yaw Berimah furthered that drivers are unwilling to pay for increased levy at toll booths which will be as a result of the introduction of these taxes.

“It will be better if we (drivers) are pushed into the Nsawam Prison now so we can have our rest because there is no way we will pay for increased tolls,” he added.



In a Budget Statement presented to parliament, Caretaker Minister for Finance, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu announced that Government is proposing new taxes to help the economy recover.



Among the taxes proposed by the Minister were the sanitation and pollution levy (SPL) Covid-19 Health Levy of 1% on VAT, Flat Rate Scheme (VFRS) and a 1% on National Health Insurance Levy (NHIL). Government has stressed that the introduction of these taxes forms part of revenue measures to help the economy recover.