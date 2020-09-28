Punish secessionists severely – Rev. Philip Naameh

Ghanaians have been advised to desist from the use of brutal force to press home their demands

President of the Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference Most Reverend Philip Naameh has said the secessionist who hijacked Juapong on Friday and attacked state installations should be dealt with according to law.

He has also urged authorities to pay attention to what has led to this situation and find solution towards those issues.



He told Alfred Ocansey on the Sunrise morning show on 3FM Monday, September 28 that “total disregard and refusal to listen to a section of Ghanaians who have also uttered some grievances about their situation, is also not good”.



“We should be able to listen to the kind of grievances people have especially when it comes Ghanaians and they are looking for a connection or they are looking for grievances to be heard.



“They should be heard. And this I consider one of the contributions towards peace.”



He also called on Ghanaians to desist from the use of brutal force to press home their demands as this does not augur well for the country.

“If a section of our Ghanaian population tries to agitate and try to use violence ways, it is not right. We condemned any form of violence.”



Meanwhile, the Volta Region Minister has called on Ghanaians and investors to continue embarking on their business activities despite the attempt by secessionists to create confusion in the Region.



Dr. Archibald Yao Letsa said security has been restored and security personnel have been placed at vantage points in the region to forestall any such occurrence.



The group, after blocking major entry points, attacked two police stations at Aveyime and Mepe, and seized 10 AK47 assault rifles after breaking into the police armoury.



They ransacked the police stations, released inmates in custody, physically assaulted and injured some officers.