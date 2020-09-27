Punish secessionists without fear or favour - Togbi Sri to government

Paramount Chief of the Anlo Traditional Area, Togbi Sri III

The Paramount Chief of the Anlo Traditional Area, Togbi Sri III has asked the government to deal ruthlessly with persons involved in the secessionist uprising in some parts of the Volta Region on Friday.

During wee hours of Friday, September 26, some armed men reportedly attacked the Aveyime and Mepe Police Stations in the North Tongu District of the Volta Region.



They forcibly took over both stations simultaneously, overpowered the police officers on duty, broke into the armoury, and made away with all the weapons.

In a statement reacting to the uprising, Togbi Sri III condemned the move by the group describing it as alien to the culture of the people of the Volta Region.



The statement called on the government to “deal with those involved in such heinous crime according to the laws of Ghana without fear or favour”.