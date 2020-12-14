Quality leadership won over the absurdity of vote-buying in Wa Central – Pelpuo

Dr. Rashid Pelpuo, Member of Parliament(MP) for Wa Central

Member of Parliament(MP) for Wa Central Hon. Dr. Rashid Pelpuo has said that the contest he went for in the Wa Central Parliamentary race was a contest between the absurdity of vote-buying and quality leadership.

In the past seven elections, Wa Central has voted for the NDC parliamentary candidates, including incumbent Dr. Abdul Rashid Hassan Pelpuo, a 56-year-old development consultant, who has served the constituency for 16 years as a legislator.



However, in the just-ended election, Dr. Rashid Pelpuo was fiercely contested by Hajia Humu Awudu, a 36-year-old businesswoman who from her campaign had the needed resources to cause an upset.



Most people were of the view that the NDC was losing the seat considering the resources at the disposal of the NPP’s Parliamentary candidate.



But at the end of the election, the people of Wa Central renewed the mandate of the Dr. Rashid Pepuo.

Reacting to his reelection, he indicated that it is an affirmation of the fact that the people of Wa Central believe in leadership and not the absurdity of vote-buying.



Dr. Rashid Pelpuo in a post on Facebook post sighted by MyNewsGh.com said “Thanks so much to all my Wa Central Constituents for this overwhelming victory. It was a vote between the absurdity of vote-buying and quality leadership. Quality won”.



