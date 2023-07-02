'Quayson going to jail' comment: Akufo-Addo embarrassed himself - Kpebu jabs

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Martin Kpebu

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo acted desperately on the campaign trail when he alleged that a parliamentary aspirant facing criminal trail was going to be jailed, so voters should reject him.

The comments were made at the final rally of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) ahead of the June 27 by-election in Assin North.



Lawyer Martin Kpebu speaking on TV3 (July 1) stated that the president appeared desperate with his propagandist claims which he should not under any circumstance have engaged himself in.



“Akufo-Addo had no business going into the Gyakye Quayson trial. It shows a man who was desperate and was clutching at straw… and it is good the good people of Assin North showed him that his propagandist style, his desperate move amounts to nothing.



“How can the president embarrass himself like that? As a lawyer as everybody has said it, in the past the president acquitted himself as an excellent lawyer but in the last two decades he has thrown everything away on the political platform,” Kpebu jabbed.



He accused Akufo-Addo of sacrificing his hard-earned reputation as a lawyer with the desire to come into and stay in office.

“Akufo-Addo has been shredding the reputation he has built over the years… One goof to the other, one goof to the other,” he added.



The Assin North by-election



In the case of the June 27 by-election in Assin North, the Electoral Commission's announced the NDC's James Gyakye Quayson as winner having garnered a total of 17,245 votes, representing 57.56% of the total votes cast.



His closest contender, Charles Opoku of the NPP received 12,630 votes, accounting for 42.15% of the votes.



Bernice Enyonam Sefenu of the Liberal Party Ghana (LPG) secured 87 votes, which represented 0.29% of the overall tally.

The by-election in Assin North was held to fill the parliamentary seat left vacant following a legal battle that questioned Quayson's eligibility to hold office due to dual citizenship concerns.



