Queen Elizabeth II chose Ghana out of these 58 countries – Here’s why

Ghana stood tall among 58 other Commonwealth countries whose representatives met with England’s Queen at Buckingham Palace.

In fact, as a result of the rather unique appearance of one of two of the Ghanaian participants, the Queen offered a personal invitation to this young man.



Elijah Amoo Addo, a chef and Executive Director of Food for All Africa, was one of the many other contestants chosen from some 58 countries to receive the Queen’s Young Leaders Award.



His attempt at feeding the poor in society by challenging the Guinness World Record’s longest table, got the world’s attention and subsequently, a visit to Buckingham Palace.



That’s not all, he decided to wear his Chef Jacket to meet the Queen, Elizabeth II, and that’s how he, among all the other countries, got a recall and got to have a tete-a-tete with her.

He even got to cook for the queen, but this all started after a challenge from a mentally ill man.







Let’s hear Elijah Amoo Addo’s full story here:



