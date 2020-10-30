Quit Parliament if you’re ignorant – Minister charges on Muntaka over Asawase arrest

Muntaka Mubarak, Member of Parliament for Asawase in the Ashanti Region

Chairman of the Ashanti Regional Security Committee (REGSEC) Simon Osei Mensah believes the Member of Parliament (MP) for Asawase is not fit to be in parliament if he continuously claims he is ignorant of the reasons leading to the arrest of some members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in his constituency.

He asked him to get out of Parliament if he cannot obey the laws of the country by tolerating activities of security agencies of the region in maintaining law and order.



On Saturday, October 25, 2020, at about 9:15 pm, reports available to MyNewsGh.com indicate gunshots were fired after the police anti-armed robbery squad in Kumasi arrested about eleven members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) at Asawase in the Asokore-Mampong Municipality.



According to Asawase Constituency executives of the NDC, the arrest was effected close to the office of the MP Muntaka Mubarak.



Meanwhile, 10 out of the 11 suspects were released according to the police after a team of lawyers joined MP for the Constituency, Alhaji Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak to seek bail for them.

However, Alhaji Muntaka Mohammed commenting on the matter accused the ruling NPP of being the mastermind behind the arrest of the executives and went ahead describing it as purely political.



But Ashanti Regional Minister Simon Osei Mensah who would not take any of that response insisted that the arrests were done on fairgrounds.



He noted that since the people arrested were not tortured and maltreated, there is no reason for the lawmaker to link the action by the police to politics.



“I believe he is a Member of Parliament, hence if he can make such a comment then why do we pay him? If that is what he is saying, then let me tell him that we make laws so that we can deal with people who break laws. Is he saying because they are members of the NDC so we shouldn’t arrest them? If that is what he is saying there, why is he there, he shouldn’t continue to make laws at all. He is ignorant and must resign”. Simon Osei Mensa fumed during an interview with Kumasi based radio Nhyira FM monitored by MyNewsGH.com.