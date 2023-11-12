Quit if you are helpless, people are dying - Sefa Kayi's stern message to health minister

Peace FM morning show host sent a message to health minister Kwaku Agyemang Manu with respect to the state of the renal unit at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH).

According to Kwame Sefa Kayi, the minister was better off quitting his position over the matter especially if his orders for the center to reopen were being ignored by authorities at the center.



"Tell Kwaku Agyemang Manu that if he cannot continue, he should quit. That the Renal Unit of Korle Bu is indebted to the tune of four million (be it cedis or dollars or pounds) to be shut down leading to over 10 deaths between May and now.



"That he orders reopening of the center but it is not obeyed, as a commander leading troops, if your orders are being disobeyed, it is a sign that your authority is lost... it has been months, people have died and he is still at post," Sefa Kayi said.



He was passing the message to the minister through Nana Akomea, Managing Director of state-owned STC and member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Akomea, who was a panelist on the show said he would duly transmit the message, himself, lamenting the sorry state of the facility and its challenges.



It emerged weeks back that dialysis patients were helpless after the Korle Bu shut down the key unit over 4 million cedis.

The said amount was released last week by the government after massive backlash on social media.







