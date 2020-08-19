Regional News

REGSEC calls for calm over threats of Sofo Azorka

Sofo Azorka, the National Vice Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC)

The Savannah Regional Security Council (SREGSEC), has called for calm among the people of Savannah Region over threats by the vice National Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) urging supporters of the NDC to engage in violence without provocation.

In a press release by REGSEC on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, said their attention has been drawn to a political activity by the NDC at Damongo which took place on Saturday 15th, August 2020, at which Mr Sofo Azorka is seen displaying a book being used by the NPP Nasara wing to record names of prospective voters and that during his delivery he clearly incited supporters of the NDC to “finish” anybody in possession of similar books in their communities.



REGSEC condemns the intemperate, inflammatory and inciting language used by Mr Azorka and urged citizens of the region to remain calm and go about their normal businesses, as the security agencies deal with the situation.



“REGSEC wishes to state that the people of the region are peace-loving, therefore the security agencies wish to assure the citizens of maximum protection to ensure peace and security in the region” the statement indicated. The statement added that trouble makers who for their selfish interest or whatsoever reason, would want to create tension and plunge the region into violence and insecurity would be dealt with ruthlessly.



Background



In a widely circulated video, the Vice National Chairman of the NDC, Mr Sofo Azorka was seen urging his party faithful to “finish” anybody who comes to their communities with any Nasara booklet.

The NDC in the region claimed that the NPP are moving about writing names of people perceived to be members of the NDC and subsequently to delete their names from the newly compiled voter’s register.



Reacting to the comments by Azorka, the Nasara Coordinator of New Patriotic Party(NPP), Abdul Aziz Haruna Futu, described as false the claim by the NDC that his office is collecting data of perceived NDC members for their names to be deleted from the voter’s register.



He explained that the purpose of the exercise by the Nasara wing is at the various zongo communities to assist the party to effectively target zongo communities and campaign for the party ahead of the 2020 general elections.



According to Haruna Futa, the party has filed a complaint at the Regional Police Command for Azorka to be investigated because the NPP party deemed his comments to be death threats on their party members.



Meanwhile, Mr Malik Basintale, the Savannah Regional Communications Officer of the NDC has justified the comments by Mr Azorka as he argued that his comments were not death threats but rather words to firmly state the party’s stance not to agree to any illegality by the NPP in the Region.

