Rainbow Radio reporter assaulted at NPP headquarters

Rainbow Radio

Rainbow Radio’s reporter, Isaac Worlanyo Wallace, has been assaulted at the headquarters of the New Patriotic Party.

He was at the headquarters covering the 2020 parliamentary and presidential elections when the incident happened.



He had his tablet smashed by party supporters and also locked up at the office.



He described the incident as traumatising as the attack he noted was unfortunate.

He was capturing a video of the jubilation by the supporters of the party after the declaration by the EC when the unfortunate incident occurred.







