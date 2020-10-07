Rains, thunderstorm will stop election 2020 - Eagle Prophet

Popular Ghanaian Prophet, Reindolph Oduro Gyebi, also known as Eagle Prophet has prophesied that the 2020 general elections slated for December, 7 will not come off.

According to him, he has seen in the spiritual realm that seven days to the elections, there will be rains and thunderstorms across the country and that will lead to postponment of the election.



He added that the rains and thunderstorms will continue after December 7 for seven more days.



“The are prophetic figures in the realms. 777, to be specific Ghana is going for election on 7th December during that period there is going to be a heavy downpour, there will be rains.



Seven days before, seven days after there’s going to rains. When the rains come down during that period, there is a prophetic shift and the realms.



So If it rains on 7th December for the whole day are we going to hold the election? No, we are not going to hold it. If the 7th December did not happen it has been shifted to 8th or they must sit down and reschedule a date for Ghana and that is a crush in the realms of the spirit."

“I saw an eagle that flew into the skies and the skies were darkened, black and shortly, I saw another eagle weeping. And God spoke to me that the angel has left, the angel of the nation has left. The angel that protects the nation has left. For all you know, there is an angel that protects Ghana and that angel is an eagle.”



“777, the seven days to 7th December and seven days after 7th December, the kind of things that will happen in this nation, we shouldn’t be even concerned about who wins whether NPP or NDC. What we need to be cautious about is what I’m prophetically declaring. There is a clash in the spiritual realm and the atmosphere is turning. If we don’t rise as a nation and begin to pray and make certain enforcement, we will be sad in Ghana," he concluded.



