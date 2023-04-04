1
Menu
News

Rainstorm devastates parts of Sefwi Bekwai

Rainstorm File 3340 File photo

Tue, 4 Apr 2023 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A rainstorm hit Sefwi Bekwai in the Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai Municipality of the Western North Region, destroying both private and public infrastructure.

Among the many structures damaged by the storm were the Public Health Centre and the Sefwi Bekwai Senior High School.

At least sixteen students were hospitalised at the Green Shield Hospital, a private health facility in Sefwi Bekwai, after suffering various degrees of injuries during the heavy downpour on Wednesday evening.

Many towns and villages in the Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai Municipality were flooded.

Sefwi Bekwai, Awaso, Nkatieso, Beposo, and Baakokrom are among them.

Many homes, shops, and other structures were destroyed. The roofing of the Sefwi Bekwai Health Centre and a canteen structure of the Bekwai Senior High School were ripped off, exposing all available healthcare equipment to rain.

Meanwhile, the Queen Mother of Sefwi Bekwai Traditional Area, Nana Abena Eniwaah, has appealed to the government to provide a proper dining hall for Sefwi Bekwai Senior High School in order to avoid future occurrences.

Source: rainbowradioonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Was popular Osu restaurant shut down for Kamala Harris to have lunch?
Russia Embassy in Accra accuses Kamala Harris of misinformation
How CNN reported Akufo-Addo, Kamala Harris LGBTQ+ comments
Anas vs. Ken Agyapong: Martin Amidu writes
GhanaWeb Factcheck: Murtala's claim 4 NPP MPs voted for Fifi Kwetey false
Dep. Gen. Sec. rains curses on NDC MPs who took bribes
Parliament recalls last time news on late Kumawu MP was transmitted to Speaker
Nana Akomea narrates incident that led to the death of Kumawu MP
Sam George slams US over LGBTQ+ bill comment
Afia Pokuaa reacts to Jubilee House 'LGBTQI lights' brouhaha
Related Articles: