Rainstorm renders over 750 homeless in Damongo

Over 750 residents in the Savannah Regional capital of Damongo have been rendered homeless following a heavy downpour that saw roofs of some 95 houses including school buildings and businesses ripped off.

The West Gonja Director of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) Mr Bavug Adam in an interview with Class News’ Savannah Regional correspondent, Zion Abdul-Rauf said the affected persons included 110 male adults, 250 children with the remaining being women.



Mr Adam further disclosed that three persons have sustained various degrees of injuries as a result of the last Tuesday’s incident.



According to the NADMO boss, relief items are yet to be released to the affected victims who are currently putting up with family members.



He said: “We’ve to compile the report to the region for onward submission to the national level for them to assess the situation and decide what package or support the people will need and send to us. So we have done that and waiting, but I can’t tell exactly when we will receive the support but I’m sure it will come in due time.”



The entire municipality was left in darkness for more than 24 hours following the downpour amidst heavy windstorm that saw branches of trees fall on high tension electrical cables, cutting power supply to the municipality last Tuesday.



The worst affected areas are Yagbon residential area, Alhassan-kura, Ngbaripe and Hangaline .

Meanwhile, the Member of Parliament for the Damongo who doubles as the minister for lands and natural resources Samuel Abu Jinapor has visited the affected homes to sympathise with the victims.



Mr Jinapor visited homes, shops and also met with affected persons at Falahiat primary school, Almanara primary at the Yagbon residential area and Ngbaripe respectively.



He assured the victims of his support to reroof their houses while they wait for government’s relief package.



He again tasked his team not to discriminate in whatever that would be distributed to the victims.



“Since I started with you people, I made it clear that your cry is my cry and your happiness my happiness. After hearing the sad news about the heavy rainstorm, I quickly ran home to have a feel of what the people are going through and to see for myself, sympathise with you and offer my little support. I’ve seen for myself the level of destruction and I wish to state that by Monday, 19th April, the NPP party executives will bring you my support to roof your homes and shops while you wait for what government, through NADMO will also do for you,” he stated.