Rallies in disguise? How political parties are campaigning amidst coronavirus

From nurses, to students, okada riders, the response has been same. For them, it is a good time to show their love and support for the people they support.

The politicians? Of course, they are enjoying the feedback and diversifying their locations.



What does this mean for the fight against coronavirus? We can’t tell, but we certainly can raise questions about that and how this connects to the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s initial ‘no big rallies’ suggestion.



In early August, the president, speaking on Kumasi-based Wontumi FM, noted that large political rallies may not be possible this year, this follows an earlier occasion in June, 2020, when he lifted the ban on political activities that formed part of measures to curb Coronavirus, but maintained that large political rallies will not be permitted.



In recent times, however, we have witnessed a number of tours by several political parties, which have attracted lots of participation from scores of Ghanaians. Could this qualify as a rally or could it perhaps be a change of name from political rallies, to campaign tours?



In both cases, we are seeing large crowds and massive enthusiasm from party fanatics; in most cases, with the COVID-19 social distancing and ‘wearing of mask’ directives, are being disregarded.



Let’s take a look at some of these instances:



Massive crowd greet Prof Opoku-Agyemang as she begins Greater Accra Region tour



Leading an entourage of NDC stalwarts, NDC running mate, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang paid a courtesy call on the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs at Dodowa as part of her official tour of the Greater Accra Region.

They also made a stop at the Shai-Osudoku Traditional Council and the markets in the area, where they interacted with indigenes and some traders.



An overwhelming crowd of people accompanied the train of V8 vehicles into the township with loud music and screeching of bikes while they waved the party’s paraphernalia.











Scores throng streets during Akufo-Addo’s tour of Eastern Region:



During his 3-day tour of the Eastern Region, on Friday, October 2, 2020, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo had scores of party supporters in parts of the region hitting the streets to show support to their candidate for the presidency.



Mr. Akufo-Addo’s visit to areas including Kyebi, Kwahu Bepong, Kwahu Tafo, Kwahu-Nkwatia and Abetifi-Kwahu even saw nurses, who are deemed frontliners in the fight against COVID-19, thronging the road to cheer him on.





Kanjaga SHS students mob, block Prof. Opoku-Agyemang's entourage:



Running mate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Prof. Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang took her campaign tour to the Upper East Region shortly one in the Greater Accra Region.



As part of activities, she visited the Kanjaga community and students who couldn’t hide their delight thronged the area to catch a glimpse.



So much so that, they will not let the entourage proceed until Prof. Jane emerged to speak to them.







Tumultuous reception for Bawumia in Nima and Mamobi:



With a delegation of party executives and parliamentary candidates, Vice President of the Republic, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia got some residents of Nima and Mamobi ‘wild’.



With a walk which began at Nima roundabout, enthusiasts stopped at nothing, to catch a glimpse of the second gentleman. Okada riders were not left out, they swamped the entourage whilst exhibiting their skills.

The reception from the Zongo community was overwhelming and the walk ended at Kawokudi Park with a mini-durbar where Dr. Bawumia addressed chiefs and people of the community











Mahama’s community engagements:



Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, John Dramani Mahama, has been vigorously touring several parts of the country to campaign for the December polls and holds community engagements wherever he goes.



Aside the usual podiums built for rallies, which have been missing from these engagements, massive crowds always gather to listen to the former president’s message.



Dancing, singing and cheering characterize these engagements with no regard for social distancing and of course a few to no nose masks counted at these gatherings.





NPP PC Nii Lante Bannerman campaigns with mammoth crowd in Accra:



On Friday October 9, New Patriotic Party's aspiring Parliamentary Candidate for Odododiodoo Constituency, Nii Lante Bannerman was seen with a mammoth crowd during his tour of Accra on Thursday.



The crowd, numbering over five hundred paraded through the central Market of Accra including Zongolane, Kantamanto and Timber market amidst cheers and chants of '4more4Nana'.



Aside the huge traffic that was caused in the area, very noticeable, was the maskless faces of these party enthusiasts, led by Mr. Bannerman whom himself was ?maskless. Social distancing had also been ‘thrown out’ by these persons.







The above are just a few of the many political activities that leave one to wonder ig indeed political parties, mainly the two major ones, are abiding the ban on large political rallies.