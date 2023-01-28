Ras Mubarak eyes Kumbungu seat again

Poster of former Member of Parliament (MP) for Kumbungu Ras Mubarak

Posters of former Member of Parliament (MP) for Kumbungu Ras Mubarak announcing his intention to contest in the parliamentary contest of the NDC has popped up on social media.

Ras Mubarak who served as a Member of Parliament (MP) from 2016 to 2020 for the Kumbungu constituency, lost his seat to the incumbent Doctor Hamza Abdul Aziz.



He is however contesting the seat again to represent his people in the Kumbungu constituency.



Ras Mubarak born on 3 June 1979 is a farmer, freelance media publicist, and politician. He belongs to the National Democratic Congress.



He was the Chief Executive Officer for the National Youth Authority (Ghana) from 2013–2016. Ras Mubarak used to be a Reggae music presenter at Ghana Broadcasting Corporation, where he worked both on radio and Television.

Ras Mubarak was born at Satani, a town near Tamale in the Northern Region of Ghana. He holds a Diploma in Journalism from the London School of Journalism and Post Graduate Diploma (NIBS) in Ras Mubarak contested for the NDC (Ghana) Parliamentary slot for Ablekuma North in 2011.



He won the contest and subsequently stood on the party to contest for the general election in 2012 to represent Ablekuma North as their Member of Parliament. He lost the contest to the New Patriotic Party candidate.



He then proceeded to contest for the NDC Parliamentary slot in Kumbungu in 2015. He again won and contested for the Member of Parliament of Kumbungu in the Northern region for the 2016 general elections.



NYA/MA