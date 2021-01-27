Rawlings and Kufuor had a good relationship in the latter days – Frank Agyekum

Former Special Aide to Former President John Agyekum Kufuor, Frank Agyekum

A Former Special Aide to Former President John Agyekum Kufuor has revealed that the late Flt. Lft. Jerry John Rawlings and Mr John Agyekum Kufuor got on well before Mr. Rawlings’ demise.

The two Former Heads of States did not see eye-to-eye as the two exchanged words frequently.



In 2002, Former President Rawlings called for “positive defiance” against the then government, a phrase which did not go down well with the then President Kufuor.



Rawlings also constantly described Kufuor and John Mahama as corrupt officials.



Meanwhile, Former President Kufuor who succeeded Rawlings after his 19- year reign in 2000, ward off these attacks any time they were thrown at him.



In 2019, Rawlings allegedly described Kufuor as the cause of the recent floods in Accra after the construction of ‘Villagio’ real estates. But this did not go down well with Mr. Kufuor who through his spokesperson then responded with similar foul language by recounting old events as far back as the late Acheampong regime.

Speaking on the 3FM’s Sunrise Morning Show, Frank Agyekum who was also the Spokesperson to Kufuor recounted how relationship soured between the two gentlemen but later turned to blossom before Rawlings passing.



“I must say that the relationship between the two former Presidents could have been more cordial, unfortunately it wasn’t but I must say that somehow getting to the latter days of Jerry Rawlings a lot of approaches and a lot of things were being done and it was getting to be warmer than it was before. But as to how it came to be (the rift) nobody is really too sure,” he revealed.



According to him Former President Rawlings was an extrovert and spoke freely.



“Jerry had very strong opinion on a lot of things, and he denoted a very much an extrovert and he stated his points forcefully for everyone to see. One would have wished that the public would have seen a much more accommodating view from them but before Jerry Rawlings’s demise a lot of things had gone on and it was more cordiality than previously”.



Former President Kufuor was among the dignitaries who filed -past the body of the late Rawlings on Tuesday and also witnessed the final funeral rights at the Black Star Square on Wednesday.