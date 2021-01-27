Rawlings brought governance to the people - Gbeho

The late Jerry John Rawlings

The biography of the late Flt Lt Jerry John Rawlins which was read by one Eric Gbeho during the final funeral ceremony at the Black Stars Square in Accra revealed that the late former President worked to bring governance close to the people.

Mr Gbeho further read that Mr Rawlings encouraged citizens to participate in the local governance.



“Jerry Rawlings brought governance to the people,” Gbeho said, among other things.



He added, “He encouraged citizens to participate in local governance.”



The final funeral ceremony was attended by several dignitaries.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo paid his last respect to the late former Ghanaian leader.

Today, Wednesday, January 27 marks the final for the ceremony of the late former Ghanaian leader.



The 4-day funeral ceremony started Sunday, January 24 which a requiem mass service held for him.



Scores of dignitaries including President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Former Presidents John Dramani Mahama and John Agyekum Kufuor all filed past the body which was laid in state at the Accra International Conference on Monday and Tuesday.



The final ceremony is being held at the Black Stars Square.