Rawlings' death makes Ghana poorer – Akufo-Addo

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The death of former President Jerry John Rawlings has made Ghana poorer, Ghana’s President, Akufo-Addo has said.

“A great tree has fallen, and Ghana is poorer for this loss,” the President said on Thursday, November 12, 2020, in a statement announcing the passing of the former President Rawlings.



Former President Rawlings died at 10:10 am on Thursday, 12 November 2020, at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, where he was receiving treatment, after a short illness.



“I convey the deep sympathies of Government and the people of Ghana to his wife, the former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, the children, and family of the late President, in these difficult times,” President Akufo-Addo said.



Suspension of campaign

The President also directed that all national flags should fly at half-mast for the next seven days in all parts of the country, with a declaration of seven days of national mourning from Friday, 13th November to Friday, 20th November.



“In honour of the memory of former President Rawlings, the Vice President and I have suspended our political campaigns for the same period,” he added.



The government will work closely with the family of President Rawlings on the arrangements for a fitting State Funeral for the late President, and will keep the nation informed accordingly, the President added.