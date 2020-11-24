Rawlings gave me land in Jamestown after fighting over 9 years for it - Rev. Fr. Campbell

Former President Jerry John Rawlings

Parish Priest of Christ the King Catholic Church in Accra, Rev. Fr. Campbell has shared how the late President J.J Rawlings helped him secure land in Jamestown after years of land disputes.

Rev. Fr. Campbell describing the late President as a friend and how supportive he has been to his ministry indicated that when he wanted to build a vocational school to support the people of Jamestown, he (Rawlings) helped him get it.



“Rawlings helped me secure the land on which the Sacred Heart Vocational Institute is built on. It was once a Dutch cemetery and later converted to a volleyball pitch.



I had to fight over the land for over nine (9) years. I fought over it with lots of people including politicians. But Rawlings helped me secure that land and I’ll never forget it”.

According to the Priest, the late President asked him why he wanted the land and he answered, “I told him I needed the land to train and equip the youth of Jamestown with vocational skills”.



Rev. Fr. Campbell revealed he was shocked upon receiving the news of the former President’s passing.



“Just a few weeks ago, he came to church and was so impressed by the mass servers that he invited us to his house. He paid their fees and gave their parents something to take care of them. That’s how selfless Rawlings was”, he stated.