Rawlings introduced GIPC, Free Zones to grow economy - Eric Gbeho

Eric Gbeho read a biography about Rawlings

In 1994 Former President Jerry John Rawlings introduced the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GPIC) to encourage investment in Ghana, a biography read by Eric Gbeho during the final funeral ceremony at the Black Stars Square, said.

Mr Gbeho further read that the free zones scheme was also implemented in 1997 by Mr Rawlings as party of his effort to attract foreign investors into the country.



The biography further revealed that the late former President worked to bring governance close to the people.



Mr Rawlings encouraged citizens to participate in the local governance, it added.



“Jerry Rawlings brought governance to the people,” Gbeho said, among other things.



He added “He encouraged citizens to participate in local governance.”

The final funeral ceremony was attended by several dignitaries.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo paid his last respect to the late former Ghanaian leader.



Today, Wednesday, January 27 marks the final for the ceremony of the late former Ghanaian leader.



The 4-day funeral ceremony started Sunday, January 24 which a requiem mass service held for him.



Scores of dignitaries including President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Former Presidents John Dramani Mahama and John Agyekum Kufuor all filed past the body which was laid in state at the Accra International Conference on Monday and Tuesday.

The final ceremony is being held at the Black Stars Square.



