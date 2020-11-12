Rawlings' political impact on Ghana unmatched – Victor Smith

Late former President of Ghana, Jerry John Rawlings

Ghana’s former High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Emmanuel Victor Smith has expressed missed reactions following the news of the passing away of Ghana’s fourth republic first President, former President Jerry John Rawlings.

Emmanuel Victor Smith who served under the Rawlings’ regime as his spokesperson in an interview with Citi TV said the demise of the late statesman came as a heavy blow to many Ghanaians particularly individuals in the political landscape.



He said, “I have been with him since childhood when he was coming to my grandfather’s place at the age of 14. That is when I saw him and through his actions, I was encouraged and motivated to stick to his ideals forever at a youthful age. Some of us have been so fortunate to have learnt a lot from him. And whoever we are and whatever we have learnt from this man, nobody can take it away from us, and we will tell the world about it.”



The former President passed on in the early hours of Thursday, November 12, 2020.

Jerry John Rawlings passed away a few days after the burial of his mother, Victoria Agbotui.



