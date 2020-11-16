Rawlings’s death: Hypocrisy, lies of NDC, NPP disgusting – Pratt

Kwesi Pratt Jnr, Managing Editor, Insight Newspaper

Managing Editor of the Insight Newspaper Kwesi Pratt Jnr has asked players in the major political parties in Ghana, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to stop being hypocritical in relation to their comments on the death of former president Jerry John Rawlings.

Mr Pratt described the conduct of these players as disgusting and must end.



He said on a television network that “Things are getting out of hands. The death of former president Rawlings is heavily exposing the hypocrisy, double standards and lies of the major political parties in this country and the players.

“I have lived as an adult throughout all these ages. I know what people said before, what they did before. This hypocrisy, double standards and lies ought to end. What standards are we setting with all these hypocrisy, lies double standards and so on?



