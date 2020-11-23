Rawlings’s death: Nana Konadu to hold press conference today

Mon, 23 Nov 2020 Source: Happy 98.9FM
Wife of former President Jerry John Rawlings will hold a press conference today to address his death.
Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, who doubles as the founder and presidential aspirant of the National Democratic Party, will also in the briefing state the way forward for the party.
The core message will surround the party’s 2020 campaign as the election comes off 15 days from now.
The event is expected to be held at the Alisa Hotel.
