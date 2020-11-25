Rawlings’s office invites tributes from the public

Late Jerry John Rawlings

The office of former President Jerry John Rawlings has informed institutions and individuals, who wish to contribute tributes to the memory of the former President, to kindly forward such tributes to the office.

The tributes should be emailed to tributes@jjrawlingsmemorial.org. Deadline for submissions is Saturday, December 5, 2020, the office of the former president has announced.



“Members of the public who have memorabilia or photographs that can help preserve the memory of our departed hero should kindly share such material through email or contact the office on 0302231911/0264444464 to arrange for collection.



“The public is also to note that the book of condolence opened by the State to honour the memory of former President Rawlings has been extended by one week. Ghanaians are invited to the Accra International Conference Centre to pay their respects.

“Relations, friends and institutions who wish to commiserate with the family are also invited to call to schedule appointments for such visits.



