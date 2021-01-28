Rawlings’s one wish that came true before his death

Former President, Jerry John Rawlings buried his mother about 2 months before he passed

The demise of the longest-serving ruler came as a shock to many worldwide. Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings passed away, about 2 months after the death of his mother.

The period of her passing obviously was a very difficult moment for the former President who was seen as the favourite child at the time of her death.



His wish of giving her a befitting escort, however, was honoured before his passing. This was revealed by former Special Prosecutor and a good friend of Mr Rawlings, Martin Amidu.



In his tribute to the President, he noted how the late statesman had mentioned his fears of passing away due to ill health before his mother did.



Though difficult, he was appeased by the fact that he got the opportunity to lay her to rest in an honourable way.



Martin Amidu recounted Mr Rawlings’ words to him when he met him at the burial of the latter’s mother.

“Chief, it is good it happened now. Chief you people never knew. Two or three years ago I was in bad shape with my health and I feared I would go before her.



“At least I can now see her off,” he was quoted to have said.



Mother of former President Jerry John Rawlings, Madam Victoria Agbotui died at home Thursday dawn on the 24th of September 2020.



Her son, Jerry John Rawlings died two months after, on November 12, 2020, after an undisclosed illness.