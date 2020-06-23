General News

Rawlings spends 73rd birthday with psychiatric patients

Former President Jerry John Rawlings turned 73 on June 22, 2020, and the birthday celebrant decided to share the milestone with less privileged people.

Last Friday a team delegated by the former President made donations of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and other relief items to the Pantang Hospital, Mawuvio Outreach Orphanage at Ayikuma and the Accra Mental Hospital at Asylum Down.



Packages of provisions were also distributed to vendors and other less privileged persons along the Fiesta Royale Traffic Lights, and the Kawukudi Junction on the same day.

The presidency also used its social media handle to wish him well.





