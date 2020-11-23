Rawlings was a friend of the people of the North - Buipewura

Late Jerry John Rawlings

The Paramount Chief of the Buipe Traditional area of Gonja, Buipewura Abdulai Jinapor (II) has eulogized the late former President Jerry John Rawlings who he described as a friend of the people of Northern Ghana who apart from the monumental development that the people of the north benefited during his regime as the President of Ghana, was someone who projected the northern smock as his official attire during his presidency.

Speaking on 21st November, 2020 during the durbar to climax the 13th Damba celebration since the Buipewura ascended the Buipe skin, the spokesperson of Buipewura, Dr Ahmed Jinapor said election 2020 is a family contest characterised by individuals from different political parties but still sees themselves as brothers and sisters and therefore called on Ghanaians to see the upcoming elections as one not very different from the previous elections but a routine practice required of us as a constitutional republic. He, therefore, appealed to the people of Gonjaland to go into the 7th December elections in peace.



The Buipewura said the Damba festival enriches the tradition and custom of Gonjas and encourages the effective planning of the socio-economic wellbeing of the people.



Buipewura Jinapor (II) used the opportunity to congratulate the Overlord of the Gonja Kingdom Yagbonwura Tuntumba Boresa I) on the occasion of his 10th anniversary as the King of g



Gonjaland and prayed to almighty God to bless him with good health and long life.

The Buipewura announced the establishment of a functional educational fund to support the growth of education in the Buipe traditional area and his release of a two-acre parcel of land to the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Central Gonja District for the building of the Buipe Girls Model Junior High School (JHS) in other to promote girl child education in his traditional area.



The MP for Yapei-Kusawgu Constituency Hon. John Jinapor in a speech during festival disclosed to people of the area that he has released an amount of GHc 100,000 for the extension of water lines in the Constituency and used the opportunity to thank President Mahama for all that he has done for the constituency. He added that though the Yapei- Kusawgu Constituency is the most populated constituency in the whole of Savannah Region, John Mahama during his Presidency connected almost all the communities to the national electricity grid and also extended water lines to most communities.



The Savannah Regional Minister Hon Adam Salifu Braimah in a speech also preached against violence in the upcoming election.



