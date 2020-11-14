Rawlings was full of respect and integrity - Nunoo-Mensah

Brigadier General Joseph Nunoo Mensah, former National Security Advisor

Former National Security Advisor, Brigadier General Joseph Nunoo Mensah (Rtd), has described Rawlings as a man full of respect and integrity.

This statement by Brigadier General Joseph Nunoo-Mensah follows the demise of the former President Jerry John Rawlings



Former President of the Republic of Ghana, Jerry John Rawlings, died after battling a short illness.



Jerry John Rawlings died at the Korlebu Teaching Hospital Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 73.



Speaking in an exclusive interview on Atinka FM’s AM Drive with sit-in-host, Kaakyire Ofori Ayim, Brigadier General Joseph Nunoo Mensah (Rtd), said Rawlings had respect for everyone he came into contact with.

According to him, Rawlings will not hesitate to accept his fault and defend his truth whenever an opportunity presented itself.



“ The biggest thing I would say of the late President is that he was full of respect. Even as Head of State, he had respect for all the people around him. Whenever I visited him, he gave me a salute and would not sit until I had taken my seat. He was a man with integrity who would speak the truth without fear or favour and we share a lot of things in common”, he said.



He argued that although there are others who believe Rawlings was a bad man who hurt a lot of people in different ways, he is optimistic that Rawlings did not do those things he is being accused of deliberately.