Rawlings was unpredictable during interviews – Oppong Nkrumah recalls as a journalist

Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has described former President Flt Lt. Rawlings as a personality whose responses always had the tendency to throw one off during interviews.

Recounting his days as a broadcast journalist and eulogising the late former president, the Member of Parliament for Ofoase Ayirebi noted that Mr Jerry John Rawlings was someone who was nonetheless easy to talk to because he had “varied and interesting views on several issues.”



“…you could never predict what you’ll get from him if you put a microphone to him and asked him a few questions. He had varied and interesting views on several subjects. But I think posterity will be the best judge as the years go by...,” Oppong Nkrumah indicated.



“He will always have an answer for you… unless he’s not speaking, he will have an answer for you and he will have very interesting perspectives, interesting stories that he will tell you about whatever you’re asking him,” the Information Minister added.



Kojo Oppong Nkrumah was speaking to GhanaWeb after interacting with journalists at the Media Village on Day 2 of the funeral rites of former President Jerry John Rawlings at Accra International Conference Center in Accra.

On Monday, heads of security agencies, political leaders, traditional leaders and members of the general public paid their last respects to Ghana’s first president of the fourth republic whose remains have been laid in state.



Flt Lt Jerry John Rawlings passed away on November 12, 2020, after a short illness at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra.



