Rawlingses visit Otumfuo to inform him of ex-President’s death

The Rawlingses when they visited Otumfuo

The family of the late Jerry John Rawlings on Thursday, 19 November 2020, paid a visit to Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

The purpose of the visit was to officially inform the Asantehene of the death of the former President.



The delegation, which was led by Mr. Victor Gbeho, also included two of the children of the former President: Member of Parliament (MP) for Klottey Korley, Dr. Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, and Mr. Kimathi Agyeman-Rawlings as well as other members of the family.



Mr. Gbeho, who spoke on behalf of the family, said: “We're here to inform His Royal Majesty Otumfuo that on the 12 of this month, November, at about 10 minutes past 10 in the morning, that the friend, colleague and in-law of Otumfuo, President Jerry John Rawlings, departed this life after a short illness”.



“We have been asked to bring this sad news to Otumfuo today; it is the third time that we’re appearing here in six weeks but we ask you to forgive us, and I hope that the effect on all of us will be one that will bring us together”.



The Asantehene took the opportunity to sign the book of condolence opened in honour of the late President during the visit.

“Agyewoden, fare thee well my President and brother,” Asantehene wrote in the book.



It is exactly one week since Mr. Rawlings passed away at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo declared a week’s national mourning in the late president’s honour.







