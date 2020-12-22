Re-collation of Techiman South results condition for NDC to attend inauguration – Haruna Iddrisu

Minority Leader in Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu

The Minority Leader in Parliament and Member of Parliament for Tamale South, Haruna Iddrisu has indicated that the Minority will attend the inauguration of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on January 7 if a re-collation is done in Techiman South Constituency.

According to him, the results as declared by the Electoral Commission is not reflective of the votes cast by the people in Techiman South Constituency.



He describes the declaration of the Techiman South seat by the Electoral Commission as fraudulent.



Meanwhile, Christopher Baayire the NDC’s Parliamentary Candidate for Techiman South has said that the NDC won the seat by 700 votes.

To him, if the Electoral Commission does not do things right, there will be unrest in Techiman because the will of the people cannot be subverted.



The President of Ghana is expected to be inaugurated on January 7, 2021 but the NDC has also said that it will also swear in John Dramani Mahama as President on the same day.