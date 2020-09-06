Regional News

Reach everywhere with the message of rescue mission - Campaign team tasked

File Photo: John Dramani Mahama on a campaign platform

Mr George Loh, Volta Regional Vice Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has tasked their campaign team members in the Ketu South Constituency to work exceedingly hard towards victory in the impending December elections.

He said the Party needed to return to power to rescue the country from the current Akufo-Addo-led government, which demanded rigorous work to achieve that.



Mr Loh, who was speaking during the inauguration of Ketu South NDC Campaign Team, said the NDC had about some 90 days left to convince Ghanaians that the ruling party was not a better alternative for the country and must be voted out in December.



“Let’s finish hard. We have just 95 days to the elections. This election is not about anybody, it is not about any political party but it is about our country. We’re going into this election for victory to rescue the country from all the negative things happening under this current administration.”



Mr Loh said unlike previous governments, who did well in their first term to influence votes for second terms, the current Akufo-Addo’s administration “performed poorly” in the first term warning, “think about it, if the first term is like this imagine what will happen in the second term”.



He charged the campaign team to embark on “retail campaigning” to reach everywhere and everyone in Ketu South Constituency with the rescue mission message to secure a win for the Party.

Madam Dzifa Gomashie, NDC Parliamentary Candidate (PC) for Ketu South, said they had reached a critical point for the race to the Jubilee House and called on members to conduct themselves well to win them power insisting, “what we say must inspire.”



Mr Bright Kumordzie, Chairman, Ketu South NDC, expressed the readiness of the campaign team to work for the victory of the Party in the populous constituency in the country.



Also present to inaugurate the 44-member campaign team in the 'world bank' of the Party's stronghold was Hajia Hawa Tahiru, Volta Regional Zongo Caucus Coordinator.



The team members include Mr Bright Kumordzie, Chairman, Mr Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, Member of Parliament, Madam Abla Dzifa Gomashie, the Parliamentary Candidate.



Others are Mr Albert Kwasi Zigah, Mr Pascal Lamprey, Mr Bright Dzila, Mr Foga Nukunu, Mr Daniel Sorokpo and Madam Dzatsui Kpodo.

