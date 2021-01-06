Reach out to Mahama, NDC leadership to build consensus - Minority to Akufo-Addo

Minority Leader in Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu

The Minority Leader in parliament, Haruna Iddrisu has advised President Akufo-Addo to go beyond his rhetoric of asking both sides of the House to work together and engage with the opposition to dialogue and find compromising areas to develop the country.

He said contrary to claims by the president that both sides have an almost equal number is not the case because they all have 137 seats with an independent candidate.



He opines the 8th Parliament has no majority, and that is something that proves that the Ghanaian people are not happy with the polarisation, partisanship.



He said Ghanaians want to see the opportunities of this country shared equally.



At a joint press briefing today, Wednesday, January 6, 2021, he said compromises and consensus-building should not just be word of mouth, but the president should reach out to his opponents.



"What has he done since the election to reach out to the NDC nad to reach out to His Excellency John Mahama and the leadership of the NDC in the spirit of building consensus and cooperation” It is important he does that”.

He drew the attention of the president to a situation where he would have to appoint his ministers from parliament and his inability to have the numbers to work with.



On his part, the Majority Leader Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu underscored the need for the 8th Parliament to work in the interest of Ghanaians.



He said the current situation presents them with an opportunity to work together, set a new standard for improving our democratic governance and indeed the operations of our own parliament.



He stressed we must see ourselves as one people in one country with one destiny and thus, in everything that we do, we should be informed about the unity and stability of this country.



