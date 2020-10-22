Reactivate Atuabo Free Port if you win – Nzema Chiefs to Mahama

Some Chiefs in Nzema

Some Chiefs in Nzema have appealed to the National Democratic Congress Presidential Candidate to reactivate the botched Atuabo Free Port Project.

The over 700 million dollar project which was contracted to Lonhro Port Limited would have been Ghana’s third port.



The project was expected to be operational in 2017 and serve as a regional hub in promoting safe and efficient offshore businesses but got stalled after some five MPs took the erstwhile Mahama administration to the Sekondi High Court over exclusivity clauses and attempts to stop the Takoradi Port from expanding.



But speaking at Nkroful in the Ellembele Constituency of the Western Region, Chief of Nkroful Nana Kwesi Kutuah V asked that the next NDC government reactivate the multi-million dollar free port project.

“If by God’s Grace and you assume the reigns of government don’t forget to resurrect the Atuabo Free Port Project, it is a project that will change the fortunes of the entire Nzemaland that is why it is so dear to our heart, he told John Mahama”



In his response, the Flagbearer of the NDC in the December 7th polls assured the chiefs and people of Nkroful Atuabo that when voted into he will do all that he can to reactivate the Atuabo free port project.



“Nana when I was President of Ghana I did all that I could to build the Atuabo Port but some NPP MP’s from this very region made sure that the project did not succeed, he revealed “