Rebecca Akufo-Addo has failed Ningo, she has no shame – Sam George

Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram constituency, Sam Nartey George, has berated the First Lady of the Republic, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, for what he describes as her failure to live up to the expectations of her people.

According to him, the First Lady who was enstooled by chiefs of the Ningo Traditional Area as the Development Queen of Great Ningo has failed to deliver what she promised.



Speaking on GhanaWeb Election Desk, Sam George said amongst other things that the First Lady can hardly point to any substantive developmental project in Ningo aside from a 34-year-old market she came to commission awhile back.



“She, as First Lady, who comes from Ningo cannot point to one thing that she’s done there. The only thing she’s taken credit for is she said she’s given Ningo a market; a market that is 34 years old. They came and painted it and she came to commission it; she has no shame,” he added.



He claimed the First Lady promised her people a landing site but failed to deliver, however, she has continued to use it as a campaign promise this year.



Sam George further registered his displeasure with the First Lady’s alleged attempts to denigrate his work in the Ningo-Prampram constituency as Member of Parliament.



“For four long years that her husband has been president what has she done? She rather comes with a convoy of 20 cars and walks with the disappointing parliamentary candidate to come and denigrate me but my people will respond to her at the ballot box,” he said.

Adding that Rebecca Akufo-Addo should forget about any chances of holding on to her title after the December polls



“…I’ve said it if her husband (President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo) gets close to former President Mahama in the elections then my name is not Sam George,” he said.



When asked if he has an issue with the First Lady Sam George simply said “We’re disappointed in her. She’s a daughter of Ningo…she’s spited her own hometown…”



Update: Update: This video was recorded on November 11, 2020.



