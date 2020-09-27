Rebels shoot and inflict multiple cutlass wounds on Sogakope Divisional Police Commander

File photo

Chief Superintendent, Dennis Fiakpui, the Sogakope Divisional Commander MyNewsGh.com has confirmed suffered multiple cutlass and a gunshot wound in the hands of rebels of the separatists, Homeland Study Group of Western Togoland.

The police chief who had gone to find out what was happening after one of the stations was attacked by the militia of the Western Togoland, rather incurred their wrath when they pounced on him and his driver disarmed them and beat both to a pulp.



Not satisfied with what they had subjected them to, they inflicted multiple cutlass wounds on the Police Commander and also shot him.



Chief Superintendent Dennis Fiakpui has since been rushed to the Police Hospital in Accra where is on admission receiving treatment while waiting to undergo surgery.



It would be recalled that members of the Homeland Study Group, on the early hours of Friday, September 25, 2020, blocked main entry points linking the region to Accra and the Republic of Togo in an overnight operation, advocating the right of self-determination of the people of Western Togoland.



The unauthorized barriers and blockades erected by the Group at Sogakope, Tefle, Tsopoli, and Juapong were later cleared by a combined team of police and military.

The members of the group numbering about 50 amidst chanting of war songs were also reported to have attacked the Aveyime and Mepe Police Stations in the North Tongu District of the Volta Region.



They have since issued a warning to the Ghana Police Service and the military to stay indoors till further notice or surrender peacefully to the Western Togoland Security forces with 24-hours.



The statement pointed out that the restoration to Western Togoland statehood, under the leadership of Togbe Yesu Kwabla Edudzi I, is being consolidated.



As such Togbe Yesu is the Chairman of Western Togoland Restoration Front (WTRF), the political wing of the Western Togoland independence struggle.



