Record videos of homosexual affairs & report to police - Lawyer charges Ghanaians

Queer file photo

Private legal practitioner, Lawyer Faisal Ibrahim says recording sexual intercourse of same sexes in Ghana is legitimate.

He noted that contrary to the position of some lawyers that it is a breach of privacy for one to take a video of persons having sex privately, it is acceptable if it is a case of unnatural carnal knowledge.



He, therefore, charged Ghanaians to monitor the activities of homosexuals, record videos and report them to the Police.



''It is not a breach of privacy if you can record a criminal act ongoing. In fact, you're helping the work of the Police. So, when you spot two men having sex and you have a phone, you can record it. The Police will be happy with you as evidence before the court and they will be prosecuted because per Section 104, unnatural carnal knowledge is a crime'', he said during Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo''.



He was reacting to the advocacy of the rights of Lesbians, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer and Intersex (LGBTQI) group in Ghana.

The group is said to have established offices in Accra to advance its agenda and activities.



However, the Police today have raided and shut down a five-bedroom house at Ashongman Estate suspected to be house people engaged in homosexual activities.



The security officers stormed the house with the owner of the property and closed it down but no arrest has been made yet.



The Police reportedly picked intelligence that the house is an office for the Lesbians, Gays, Bisexuals, Transgender, Queer and Intersex (LGBTQI) group.