General News

Recruit sound-minded officials to do voter registration – Asiedu Nketia

The General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC), Mr. Johnson Aseidu Nketia has implored on the Electoral Commission (EC) to recruit “sound-minded” persons to undertake the EC’s new voters’ registration exercise to avoid any malpractice.

The1992 constitution requires every citizen of Ghana from 18 years of age and of sound mind to register and vote to choose their leaders.



“The EC should reciprocate by picking sound persons to do the registration exercise”, Mr. Aseidu Nketia appealed.



According to the General Secretary of the NDC, the attitude of the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission of Ghana, Jean Adukwei Mensa towards the compilation of a new voters’ register is total madness that needs to be tested as soon as possible.

Mr. Aseidu Nketia disclosed this when he met the Central Regional fishermen at Cape Coast as part of his tour to educate them about the EC’s requirements regarding the fresh voters’ registration exercise slated for 30th June of this year.



He, therefore, stated that the governing New Patriotic Party(NPP) led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo’s decision to compile a new voters’ register ahead of 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections is senseless.



In his view, the current government is only using what he described as “pataapaa” to win the upcoming general elections, charging the fisher folks and Ghanaians to add their voice and stand for their rights.

