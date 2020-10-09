'Reduce residential and academic user facility fees by 50%' – NUGS, GNUTS to Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) together with the Ghana National Union of Technical Students (GNUTS) has petitioned President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to consider ‘reduce’ 50 percent of Residential and Academic User Facility Fees for the 2020/2021 academic year.

According to the Unions, their demand is premised on UNESCO’s earlier ‘calls on governments to remove financial barriers that pose an obstacle to the re-enrollment of students at all levels which include Tertiary level fees’.



In a press release dated August 28, the Union says that “COVID-19 has affected many households thereby limiting their ability to raise adequate income to make ends meet”.



NUGS revealed that averagely a student pays about GH¢2,200.00 as Academic and Residential User facility fee per academic year.



It added that “Our membership at the Tertiary institutions have indicated to us that it will be extremely challenging to raise this amount in this COVID-19 economy, especially for needy students whose livelihoods have been severely affected by COVID-19.”

Among other demands, the group also asked for the government to facilitate the timely disbursement of student loans from the Student Loan Trust fund to meet the financial needs of beneficiaries.



“Disbursement of Students Loan by the Students Loan Trust Fund should be quickly facilitated to enable beneficiaries on the fund meet their financial obligations when school reopens”.



According to NUGS/GNUTS, if this intervention i.e. reduction of fees is assented to by the Nana Akufo-Addo, it will come as a great relief to students.



“This will bring considerable relief to students and also ensure that those at risk of dropping out as a result of the prevailing economic challenges have an opportunity to return to school. Please find attached to this letter Signatories to our Petition.”